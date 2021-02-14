Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $786,000 in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,115 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 186,954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 232,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,778 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in FireEye by 815.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 521,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $21.46 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

