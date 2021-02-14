Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $738,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.