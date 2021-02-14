Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $851,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,624 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $26,682,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,317,591 shares of company stock worth $89,963,568. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,092.52 and a beta of 2.32.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

