Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.87 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 0.8% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,822 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $209.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

