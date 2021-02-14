Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $910,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $25.39 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

