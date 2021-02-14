Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $73.83 on Friday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

