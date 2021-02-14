Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.01.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.