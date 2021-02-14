Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

YTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti increased their target price on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

YTRA opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

