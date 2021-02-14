Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.