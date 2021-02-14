Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target increased by Truist from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

YELP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $12,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 137,269 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,406,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.