YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. YETI has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $159,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $745,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,985.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,252 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,528. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in YETI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after buying an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 18.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in YETI by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,546,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 222,070 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

