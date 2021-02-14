Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of YOKEY stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $44.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

