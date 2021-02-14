Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,520. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

