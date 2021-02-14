Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 211.6% from the January 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YAHOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Z in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of YAHOY stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Z has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.28.

About Z

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

