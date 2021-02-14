Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.96 Million

Analysts expect that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce $49.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.81 million and the lowest is $49.10 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $117.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.54 million to $121.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the third quarter worth $94,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centogene by 103.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centogene by 135.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 242,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centogene by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNTG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. 54,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,503. The company has a market cap of $236.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Centogene has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $28.71.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.