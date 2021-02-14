Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Hexcel posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.