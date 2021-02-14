Zacks: Analysts Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.70 Million

Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to announce $468.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $475.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,082 shares of company stock worth $9,596,560 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 306,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

