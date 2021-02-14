Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report sales of $1.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $2.63 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $2.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.60 million, with estimates ranging from $5.74 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 327,588 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,660,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,466,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $471.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

