Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). NN reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NN.

Get NN alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,503. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $300.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NN by 464.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NN by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of NN during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.