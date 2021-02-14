Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.77). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($10.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.66) to ($10.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.