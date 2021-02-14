Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.77). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($10.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.66) to ($10.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
