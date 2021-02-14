Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

