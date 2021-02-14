Zacks: Analysts Expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to announce sales of $201.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $202.90 million. HMS posted sales of $163.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $680.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.30 million to $682.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $739.44 million, with estimates ranging from $728.60 million to $755.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HMS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. SVB Leerink downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.68. 1,443,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. HMS has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $37.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HMS by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in HMS in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

