Zacks: Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON opened at $203.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 135.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

