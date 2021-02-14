Zacks: Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.06. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.87 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

