Zacks: Analysts Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sesen Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $362.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.