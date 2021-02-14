Zacks: Analysts Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sesen Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $362.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

