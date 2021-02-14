Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce $7.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.38 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $32.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.59 million, with estimates ranging from $29.17 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHMI. Piper Sandler cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 124,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $163.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 164.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

