Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) to post sales of $376.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.79 million. Forterra reported sales of $363.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forterra.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 179,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Forterra has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Forterra by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Forterra by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

