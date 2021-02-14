Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.85 Million

Feb 14th, 2021

Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post sales of $86.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.50 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $76.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $326.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.60 million to $329.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $343.12 million, with estimates ranging from $337.30 million to $354.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 141,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

