Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.29. Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 1,533,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 601,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 111,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

