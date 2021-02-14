Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.44). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

SWTX stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 265,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,584. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $96.48.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

