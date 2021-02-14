Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.35. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

ELY traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

