Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post $191.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.90 million and the lowest is $190.90 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $150.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $698.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $698.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $856.83 million, with estimates ranging from $828.77 million to $869.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 54,755.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DT opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 191.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

