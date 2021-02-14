Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

EVOP opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,628,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.