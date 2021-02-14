Zacks: Brokerages Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of FBK traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. 73,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.