Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.86 Million

Brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $73.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.20 million to $75.99 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $68.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $291.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $298.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $291.20 million, with estimates ranging from $280.30 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

FBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788 over the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.19. 95,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,851. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

