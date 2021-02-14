Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gladstone Land also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Several analysts recently commented on LAND shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.30 million, a PE ratio of -154.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

