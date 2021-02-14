Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.48). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $225,855.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 42.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,040,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 19.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Natera by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after buying an additional 97,628 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

