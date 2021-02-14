Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.03. Navistar International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Shares of NAV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 332,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,160. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,501 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,447,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,640,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

