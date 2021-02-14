Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report $14.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $14.76 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $8.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $73.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.10 million to $73.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $113.25 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $8.20 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

