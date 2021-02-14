Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.54. Trane Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $150.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.72. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

