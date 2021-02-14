Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WHF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

