Zacks Investment Research Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

EGAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $387.54 million, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 298.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

