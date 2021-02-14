Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.22.

SOI stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $551.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 107,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 61,326 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.