Zacks Investment Research Lowers TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank downgraded TUI from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TUI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. As a group, analysts predict that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

