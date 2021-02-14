Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ADT (NYSE:ADT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ADT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.98.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ADT by 111.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,682 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,192,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADT by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 1,733.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 622,708 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 402.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,810 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 466,127 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

