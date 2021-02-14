Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AOSL. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of AOSL opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,386.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,616 shares of company stock worth $4,805,990 over the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.