Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of BCSF opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $881.27 million, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11,259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,837,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,713 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,424 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 584,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 146,958 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.