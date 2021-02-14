Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $943.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

