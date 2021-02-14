Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $343.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 279,002 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 167,015 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 20.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 143,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after buying an additional 131,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

