Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Zedge stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73. Zedge has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

In other Zedge news, Director Paul Packer acquired 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

